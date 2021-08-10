Where is Carlos Lanz? A One-Year-Old Question

On August 8, 2020, former guerrilla, teacher, and veteran activist Carlos Lanz left his home in Maracay, apparently without disturbance or any signs of violence. Since then there has been no trace of him. Family and friends cling to the hope that he will appear safe and sound, or that they will discover his whereabouts, at the very least.

Carlos Lanz is 76 years old and has been a member of the Venezuelan left since he was 17. He has been missing for precisely one year. The case has gone through all possible levels of investigation, but the enigma of where he is or what really happened remains unsolved. Nobody has asked for a ransom, and there is no indication that he had undertaken a secret trip. He left without warning and simply has not returned.

Who is Carlos Lanz?

“Carlos is a solid, veteran, integral cadre of the Bolivarian project, and indeed that makes him a target—in military terms what is called a ‘military objective’—for the enemies of the Bolivarian Revolution,” said Adrián Padilla. “We quite rightly presume that it is a political kidnapping. That is why we call for our colleague’s situation to be reported and we demand, alongside with his family, that he appear safe and sound.” An old friend of Carlos Lanz, Adrián Padilla is a professor and researcher at the Center for Permanent Experimentation (CEPAP) of the Simón Rodríguez National Experimental University of Venezuela, where he was formerly a dean.

Lanz was the historical founder of various revolutionary and grassroots organizations, in which he formalized the transformative INVEDECOR Method (research, education, communication, and organization) oriented towards revolutionary action.

Lantz is a renowned investigator of proxy wars and concentrated much of his recent research on the imperialist penetration of Venezuela through the Cúcuta-Catatumbo axis using military bases in Colombia, Brazil, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. For this reason, Lanz proposed to adopt the comprehensive defense of that corridor as a vital objective. In April of this year, Lanz warned about “the use of paramilitaries, mercenaries, and contractors in covert operations with Special Forces between the United States and Colombia, which would include murder, torture, disappearances, and hit men, in a dirty war.” Therefore, the hypothesis of his possible abduction by paramilitaries is one of the most likely.

Recent books by Lanz include The Criminalization of President Chávez, Dossier on Psychological Operations, and Unconventional Warfare and Broad Spectrum Strategy, reflecting his research on unconventional and psychological warfare against Venezuela.

Solidarity networks

On Sunday social media networks lit up with expressions of solidarity on the one-year anniversary of the strange disappearance of compañero and professor Carlos Lanz. The hashtag #1AñoSinCarlosLanz appeared on Venezuela’s trending topics on Twitter.

