Given the repeated verbal attacks against Nicaragua which the newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has indulged in, the government of Daniel Ortega announced that it was withdrawing its ambassador, Carlos Midence, immediately. The ambassador will be withdrawn prior to Milei’s inauguration.

“Given the installation and inauguration of a new Government in the Argentine Republic, an inauguration that will take place on December 10, and in the face of repeated statements and comments from the new leader, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua has proceeded to withdraw its ambassador, fellow writer and communicator, Carlos Midence,” read the statement issued by Nicaragua.

The far-right anarcho-capitalist Milei assumes office in Argentina on December 10.

In repeated interviews, the future president of Argentina ruled out maintaining diplomatic relations with Nicaragua after referring to Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega as a “communist.” Milei has also confirmed that he will not promote ties with Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Brazil, or China.

Despite Milei’s statements, on November 20, President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo congratulated Milei on his victory and extended their greetings to the Argentinian people for “their exemplary and peaceful election day.”

Carlos Midence presented his credentials as Nicaragua’s ambassador to Argentina in August 2022 after serving in the same position in Spain.

At that time, President Daniel Ortega made the decision to withdraw the ambassador from Spain due to the “continuous pressures and interventionist threats” from Madrid, which prevented Midence from carrying out his duties.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.