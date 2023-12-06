The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) began development and social care activities in the border with the Essequibo territory.

The Strategic Operational Commander of the FANB, Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported via social media that the FANB began a first phase of deployment to provide comprehensive support in the area.

He explained that the support plans were carried out in the town of Punta Barima, in the Antonio Díaz municipality of the Delta Amacuro state, bordering the Essequibo territory.

Military personnel carry out the construction of bridges, repair roads, and provide medical care to the inhabitants of the community.

“Repairing our roads,” wrote Hernández Lárez. “Heading to the Guiana Shield in support of the comprehensive development of the nation.”

#FANB junto a su pueblo en tareas de desarrollo de nuestra Guayana Toda !#VictoriaEsequiba pic.twitter.com/K7qqdQbUdH — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) December 5, 2023

Likewise, he published a video in which construction machinery deployed on the “Bolivar and Delta state roads” is seen carrying out earthwork.

“Today more than ever, our FANB, together with its people, in the development of our entire Bolivar state!” wrote the CEOFANB commander.

Desde Punta Barima #FANB factor de armonía y progreso !!#JuntosPorNuestraSoberanía pic.twitter.com/pG2w5labo3 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) December 5, 2023

The FANB deployment was carried out one day before the holding of the consultative referendum for the defense of Essequibo. In these elections, the “Yes” option won by an overwhelming majority.

A week ago, the FANB also began work on the construction of a school and clinic in the area bordering the Essequibo territory.

As part of Operation Roraima 2023, the FANB started various works near Venezuela’s de facto border with the Republic of Guyana.

Military officials began the adaptation and construction of a school, an outpatient clinic, and a training field.

Previously, they built a landing strip that will serve as support for the logistical development of the Essequibo territory. They built it in an area of the Bolívar state, bordering Brazil, near the territory of almost 160,000 kilometers in dispute with Guyana.

These actions ensure the comprehensive development and presence of the FANB in the regions of Venezuela close to the Essequibo territory.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

