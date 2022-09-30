Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega calls his Chilean counterpart a US “lapdog” after Boric attacked Nicaragua at the United Nations (UN).

“The government that wants to receive applause from the Yankee empire and from some governments of the European Union goes out there, like a lapdog, to talk about the need to release the political prisoners in Nicaragua, and they forget about the political prisoners that they have in their country in Chile,” Ortega said on Wednesday, September 28, during a ceremony on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of Nicaragua’s National Police.

The Sandinista leader questioned the authority of his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, to demand the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua while “he has a number of prisoners from the previous government, of young people who protested in the streets looking for profound change” in Chile.

“As if there were only prisoners in Nicaragua!” said Ortega. “They have a glass roof. They have prisoners in their house. They have a constitutional coup regime, a terrorist, and they speak that way.” Ortega asked Boric to stop “telling chiles (jokes) and jesting when he is mounted on the foundations of a dictatorship and a Pinochet tyranny that exercises repression against students.”

Ortega referred to Boric as the “poor Black” of United States Undersecretary of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, who “looks like a bulldog … that barks against Cuba, against Venezuela, against Nicaragua.” The US official has also asked Ortega to release political prisoners and return Nicaragua to “democracy,” repeating the same script Washington uses against any government that does not bend to its directions.

During his speech at the 77th ordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Boric criticized the left which, unlike him, does not dare to criticize governments like Daniel Ortega’s in Nicaragua, and Nicolás Maduro’s in Venezuela for the violation of human rights, and he called for the release of Nicaraguan political prisoners. Meanwhile, in Chile he has kept the Araucanía, the territory with a majority population of Mapuche Indigenous people, in a state of siege since he took office.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune



