One of Venezuela’s ten most wanted criminals, Deiber Johan González, leader of the criminal gang Carlos Capa, was killed in a police operation.

The incident occurred during a police operation carried out on Thursday, March 7, in Ocumare del Tuy, Miranda state.

Officers from the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), Miranda state police (Polimiranda), and the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigation Corps (CICPC) were part of the deployment that surrounded Carlos Capa’s main hideout. The special deployment was launched by the Venezuelan Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace after receiving information related to the location of Carlos Capa in a mountainous area of the town of Ocumare del Tuy.

Deiber Johan González, who was wanted by the Venezuelan authorities for committing multiple crimes, was killed during confrontation with the police.

He was the leader of the criminal gang that operated between Ocumare del Tuy and San Francisco de Yare, where he committed crimes such as kidnappings, contract killings, extorsion, and illegal trafficking of weapons.

The Carlos Capa gang also had links with police officers from Valles del Tuy. For this reason, two police chiefs from the region were arrested in September 2022.

This included the director of the municipal police of Simón Rodríguez municipality (San Francisco de Yare), Patricia Rodríguez, and police officer Manuel Wladimir Araque Márquez.

Another officer arrested on that occasion was Osmer Israel González Suárez, an assistant supervisor, who was the chief of operations of the municipal police of Rafael Urdaneta municipality (Cúa).

The three officers were detained by the Special Operations Group attached to the Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Peace.

