September 3, 2023
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon in the Blue Room during a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House, Aug. 5, 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama with Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon in the Blue Room during a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House, Aug. 5, 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.