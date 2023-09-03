Venezuelan Tourism Minister Alí Padrón announced that four new panoramic view cabins will soon be added to the Warairarepano Cableway System, with a 360º view of the beautiful city of Caracas and the iconic Waraira Repano National Park. The minister made the announcement during a tour of the Maripérez station of the cableway system.

The panoramic view cabin, or extreme cabin as it is called in Venezuela, consists of a tempered glass floor that supports a total weight of 480 kilograms and allows travelers to enjoy a unique experience in the national park, thanks to the effort and commitment of the Venezuelan workers running and maintaining the system.

The Waraira Repano National Park of Caracas is a renowned tourist attraction, with beautiful natural spaces as well as gastronomical and trekking experiences, along with pure air and colder temperatures.

In July, Minister Padron announced the arrival of the first extreme cabin. At that time Víctor Cruz, president of the Cableway System, explained in a video on social media that the cableway workers modified a conventional cabin to create the panoramic view cabin, by placing tempered laminated glass on the floor. It was an innovation promoted and build with the ingenuity of Venezuelans.

(VTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

