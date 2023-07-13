July 13, 2023
From left to right: Tamara Adrián, Andrés Caleca, Freddy Superlano, María Corina Machado, César Pérez Vivas, Carlos Prosperi, Delsa Solórzano and Andrés Velázquez, during the debate at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, held this Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP.

From left to right: Tamara Adrián, Andrés Caleca, Freddy Superlano, María Corina Machado, César Pérez Vivas, Carlos Prosperi, Delsa Solórzano and Andrés Velázquez, during the debate at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, held this Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP.