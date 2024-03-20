The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, revealed new details about the dismantling of the recently foiled plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Saab has added the name of the former mayor of Maturín, Warner Jiménez, to the list of individuals implicated in the plot.

During a press conference, Saab recalled the arrest of two individuals for leading a new plan that sought to end the life of President Nicolás Maduro in the state of Monagas. The detainees are two leaders of La Causa R, Whillfer José Piña Azuaje and Renzo Estibenz Flores.

The plan of the two leaders of La Causa R consisted of recruiting 50 military deserters and using a tank and weapons to carry out a coup d’état.

Saab explained that after the arrest of these subjects, the Public Ministry (MP) moved forward with its investigation. The ministry determined that the military compound that these individuals intended to take was Fort Paramaconi, which has been targeted on other occasions.

In his speech, the head of the MP announced that the ministry verified that Whillfer Piña was sending messages to the former mayor of the Maturín municipality (Popular Will), Warner Jiménez, to invite him to “confront Chavismo.”

1/3 Tarek William Saab: Cito textualmente: “Que cuando no les importe perder la vida y salgamos de esto a plomo limpio, el chavismo son puros perros que ladran (…)” — Ministerio Público venezolano (@MinpublicoVEN) March 19, 2024

Saab noted that the former mayor is a fugitive from Venezuelan justice in the United States. In addition, he has been charged with corruption and money laundering in separate cases.

Tarek William Saab added that, according to the investigations, they determined that as part of the conspiratorial plans, the subjects used two commercial premises near Fort Paramaconi in order to carry out surveillance of the military compound.

Tarek William Saab: Escapan del país, huyen y se la tiran de guerra. Captan a sociópatas que no les importan volar una instalación o matar a un soldado. El objetivo es desviar a Venezuela del camino de la convivencia — Ministerio Público venezolano (@MinpublicoVEN) March 19, 2024

Likewise, Saab pointed out that the authorities carried out 17 raids on people who had contacts with the coup plotters.

He explained that there was a WhatsApp group with 47 members, with documents containing threats. Saab clarified that the two detained leaders are not persecuted for being political dissidents but for trying to divert Venezuela from the democratic path.

“We cannot state that these citizens outside the law are prisoners or politically persecuted,

said Saab. “It is impressive to see the resentment and cowardice with which they handle themselves. They look like warriors of the aguaje; we have seen them crying for humanitarian measures.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.