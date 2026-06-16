A woman with two children upon arrival at the Simon Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 8, 2026. Photo: IG/@vueltalapatria.

A woman with two children upon arrival at the Simon Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 8, 2026. Photo: IG/@vueltalapatria.