Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Over the past two weeks, the Venezuelan government has facilitated the return of 854 nationals through the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía represent a continued commitment to providing a dignified path home for those escaping aggressive deportation policies, exploitation, and systemic racism abroad.

This humanitarian initiative, governed on the US front by a 2025 bilateral framework, remains a critical lifeline for Venezuelans seeking to escape labor exploitation, xenophobia, or forced deportation by hosting countries. The program continues to serve as a direct response to the displacement caused by the illegal US blockade, which has consistently weaponized migration to destabilize Venezuela.

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Humanitarian oversight and flight logistics

Upon arrival, Venezuelan security agents and Return to the Homeland officials oversee strict protocols to ensure every returnee receives comprehensive social care, including medical screenings, psychological counseling, and guidance on socioeconomic integration.

With six flights arriving over the last two weeks, the total number of repatriated citizens in 2026 has reached 9,725 across 60 flights. These numbers add to the 23,067 individuals who returned im 2025 under the ongoing Venezuela–US migration agreement. The combined total of repatriated migrants currently stands at 32,792.

With logistics expanding to address shifting regional migration dynamics, the total number of repatriated citizens has continued to grow steadily throughout 2026. The data for the six most recent arrivals is as follows:

• Flight 155: Arrived Monday, June 1, from Opa Locka, Florida, US, carrying 126 migrants. The group consisted of four minors, 30 women, and 92 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 156: Arrived Friday, June 5, from Mexico, carrying 158 migrants. The group consisted of 70 minors, 50 women, and 38 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 157: Arrived Friday, June 5, from El Paso, Texas, US, carrying 208 deportees. The group consisted of 20 minors, 17 women, and 171 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 158: Arrived Monday, June 8, from Miami, Florida, US, carrying 133 citizens. The group consisted of 20 minors, 28 women, and 85 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 159: Arrived Wednesday, June 10, carrying 109 deported migrants. The group consisted of seven minors, 15 women, and 87 men. Flight operator information and the origin of the flight were not provided.

• Flight 160: Arrived Saturday, June 13, from the United States, carrying 120 migrants. The group consisted of 18 minors, 30 women, and 72 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

The arrival of recent flights from regional hubs such as Mexico represents a continued trend of addressing shifting migration patterns across Latin America, diversifying beyond flights originating strictly from the US. Concurrently, Venezuelan migrants in Chile, as well as the new far-right Chilean government, have continued to request the expansion of Return to the Homeland flights to facilitate the safe return of Venezuelans.

Since its inception in 2018, the program has protected over one million Venezuelans from the harsh realities of carceral detention, exploitation, and xenophobia in the US and other regional nations, upholding the fundamental right of citizens to return and rebuild their lives in their own homeland.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL