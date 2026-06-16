Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the appointment of Nelson Rodríguez as the new minister for ecosocialism and president of the National Parks Institute (Inparques). Nelson Rodríguez (no relation) brings extensive experience in public administration, strategic planning, forest management, and environmental protection and conservation to the role, as described by local news outlets.

The newly appointed minister will be responsible for strengthening public policies focused on environmental protection, conservation, and providing comprehensive care for ecosystems.

The acting president expressed her gratitude to Freddy Ñáñez for his service while leading the ministry. He led this ministry for only six months after being replaced at the Communication and Information Ministry on January 16.

Ecosocialism and youth programs

In a concurrent update, the acting president announced that Rosinés Chávez, the former head of INPARQUES (the national institute of parks), will assume leadership of the Great Mission Venezuela Joven (Young Venezuela). Delcy Rodríguez specified that the appointment aims to strengthen the social program, which focuses on supporting young people within their communities and generating new opportunities for them. The acting head of state also thanked Génesis Garvett for her dedication as the outgoing head of the youth mission, noting that she will soon take on new responsibilities.

Housing and governance restructuring

Further changes were made to the Ministry of Housing and Habitat, where Paola Posani, who holds a PhD in architecture, was appointed as the new minister to streamline public administration. The post was previously head by Jorge Márquez. No information was provided about his future responsibilities.

Additionally, Delcy Rodríguez announced that Vice President for Public Works and Services Juan José Ramírez will assume leadership of the 1×10 System of Good Governance. This post was previously held by outgoing Housing and Habitat Minister Jorge Márquez. The acting head of state noted that this transition aims to “strengthen direct attention to the people’s requests in their communities.”

Since assuming the role of acting president on January 5, Delcy Rodríguez has replaced 16 of the 32 ministers who form the Venezuelan executive.

In addition to these core cabinet changes, updates were made to the leadership of several other Misiones (core social programs) and key state institutions. Delcy Rodríguez also created a special commission to study the restructuring and re-engineering of the entire government framework, a move that some political analysts view as a decision aimed at pleasing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL