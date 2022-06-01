June 2, 2022
Zainab al-Qolaq lost 22 family members on May 24, 2021, including her mother and three of her siblings, during the latest Israeli onslaught on besieged Gaza. Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle.

