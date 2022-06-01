By Yoselina Guevara – May 30, 2022

Recently, the sadly known, Henry Kissinger during an intervention via virtual at the World Economic Forum in Davos pointed out “peace negotiations [between Russia and Ukraine] must begin in the next two months, before tensions develop that cannot be easily overcome, the ideal solution would be a return to the “status quo ante.” Further continuation of the war at this point would not be freedom for Ukraine, but a new war against Russia.”

Evidently the reaction of the Ukrainian President Zelensky has been quite furious, in a message to the nation he accused Kissinger of “coming out of the deep past and saying that Russia must have a piece of Ukraine” besides underlining that this elderly politician lives in the year 1938 and not in 2022.

This controversy has all the characteristics of spreading out, but it should draw our attention to the fact that the United States has sent one of its “sacred cows,” in this case Kissinger, to make such statements. It could be that a negotiation is underway and that the end of this conflict is really approaching. Let us not forget the links of this character with Hillary Clinton, the Obama bloc, including, of course, the current president of the United States.

If we analyze what Kissinger effectively proposes, it is not far-fetched, even if it generates Kiev’s anger; that is to say, the “status quo ante” may refer to Ukraine ceding the Crimea, as well as part of Donbas and Lugansk; this would give a strategic victory to the Russian Federation. However, it is unclear whether Moscow will have to return to the pre-February 24, 2022 borders or to those corresponding to 2014. But at the moment Washington’s main concern seems to be that Moscow does not ally with Beijing, forming a true military bloc, encompassing the political and the economic fields; although in the last few days both giants have been more united and in harmony.

RELATED CONTENT: Myths of the War in Ukraine

Kissinger has come up against an enraged Zelensky, who is supported and accompanied by the conservative Western press, especially the British one which continues to show its warlike nature, through which the United States is urged to continue supporting the conflict with weapons. In turn, these warmongers are addressing their respective public opinions, urging them not to give in, to continue with the military confrontation and the imposition of sanctions on Moscow.

On the other hand, Putin’s strategy seems to be aimed at exhausting the Ukrainians and Westerners in a quest to achieve his goals, which include positioning himself and gaining respect as an emerging world power.

There should be no peace or calm in Washington these days, from the domestic front: inflation, violence, mass killings by armed civilians, etc. On the external front, the countries of South, North and Central America and the Caribbean are demonstrating that they are neither backyard nor imperial colonies, in an example of dignity, sovereignty and self-determination, acting as a bloc against a Summit of the Americas that excludes Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and evidently does not unite anyone.

As for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the diatribe suggests that there is a debate within the Biden administration as to how far to go with Moscow, whether it seeks to inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow, which so far seems far off, or whether conditions on the ground dictate a truce.

Macabre messenger

It is necessary for me to end this note by recalling who Henry Kissinger is, a character who, like other Nobel Peace Prize winners, has done nothing but sow death to humanity.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyond International Law – The Soviet Donation of Crimea to Ukraine in 1954

Between 1969-1974, Kissinger was Richard Nixon’s Secretary of State. During this period, numerous declassified documents point to him as one of those responsible for the bombing of Laos and Cambodia during the Vietnam War, in which nearly three million Vietnamese lost their lives.

But his action was not limited to Vietnam, in 1970, before the election that would give Salvador Allende as the winner of the Chilean presidency, Kissinger pronounced the phrase “I do not see why we have to wait and allow a country (Chile) to become communist due to the irresponsibility of its own people.” This would be the preamble to a series of destabilizing, interfering actions that led to the overthrow of President Allende and the consolidation of Augusto Pinochet’s criminal coup d’état in Chile, with the blessing of the United States.

Hundreds of documents prove the direct participation of Washington, as well as Kissinger, in the support of the Pinochet dictatorship that inflicted so much suffering on millions of Chilean men and women, without counting the murders, tortures and disappearances.

In his obsession against the left, this pathetic character planned to attack the Cuban government in 1976 and not satisfied with that, he insisted on trying to exterminate all insurgent and leftist movements in Latin America in a fierce struggle. It is also known that in 1976, during the military dictatorship in Argentina, Kissinger urged the Argentine military to put an end to the “dirty war” as soon as possible, in reference to the repression against guerrilla and leftist movements in that country.

The United States could not have a worse and more macabre messenger to prepare public opinion as to what might happen in the coming months. Kissinger is nothing less than a Charon[1] who seems not to be wanted even in hell itself.

Notes

1. Kharon (Charon) was the Ferryman of the Dead, an underworld daimon (spirit) in the service of King Haides. Hermes Psykhopompos (Guide of the Dead) gathered the shades of the dead from the upper world and led them down to the shores of the Akherousian (Acherusian) mere in the underworld where Kharon transported them across the waters to Haides in his skiff. His fee was a single obolos coin which was placed in the mouth of a corpse upon burial. Those who had not received proper burial were unable to pay the fee and were left to wander the earthly side of the Akheron (Acheron), haunting the world as ghosts. (https://www.theoi.com/Khthonios/Kharon.html)

(Correo del ALBA)

YG/OT

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.