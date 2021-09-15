Palestinian Escapee Zakaria al-Zubaidi Suffers Brain Death from Extreme Torture by Israeli Police

On Monday, September 13, Zakaria al-Zubaidi, one of the six Palestinian detainees who had escaped an Israeli maximum security prison last week, suffered brain death in hospital, reported Palestinian media. He had been transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital on Monday after being severely tortured by occupation authorities.

The news comes just two days after his capture, at which time he was reportedly beaten by Israeli security forces. On Sunday, September 12, Zubaidi’s brother Jibril al-Zubaidi took to social media to report that since the re-arrest, Zakaria had been “subjected to the most extreme forms of torture,” adding that the Israelis “beat him, electrocuted him, and broke his leg.” He also informed that his brother had not been allowed to sleep by prison authorities.

Jibril Al-Zubaidi, hermano de Zakaria, uno de los presos políticos palestinos fugados de la cárcel de Gilboa: "Mi hermano está siendo sometido a las formas más crueles de tortura, le electrocutan, le han roto el pie, le impiden dormir.."

Palestinians have been gathering in Jenin city, hometown of al-Zubaidi, in occupied West Bank, to show their support for Zubaidi and other Palestinian prisoners and to condemn the acts of occupation authorities.

Earlier, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had announced that occupation authorities would be held responsible for any harm done to the captured escapees.

Zakaria al-Zubaidi, along with five other Palestinian prisoners, escaped from the maximum security Gilboa prison near Nazareth in northern occupied Palestine on September 6. Last weekend, however, he and three other inmates were found and rearrested by Israeli forces.

Zubaidi’s defense lawyer, Avigdor Feldman, had also asked the court to transfer Zubaidi to a hospital for treatment, denouncing that Israeli police officers hid Zubaidi’s face from cameras during Saturday’s court session to prevent his injuries from being seen.

According to an exclusive report by The Cradle, Zubaidi, former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, had a long history of armed resistance and had been a political prisoner earlier. In 2002, he was given amnesty at the close of the second intifada after Operation Defensive Wall was concluded, and was then forced to undergo a “rehabilitation process.” In 2019 he was re-arrested for shooting at illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Since last week’s daring escape, Palestinians across the occupied territories have conducted marches to show their support for the detainees and to condemn Israeli violence. In response, occupation authorities have bombed the Gaza Strip multiple times over the past few days and raided dozens of homes in the occupied territories and arrested relatives of the escapees.

The latest news of Zubaidi came at a time when almost 1,400 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are to begin an indefinite hunger strike this Friday, demanding an end to mistreatment, relocations and administrative detention policy, according to WAFA News.

The Palestinian Committee for the Affairs of Detainees and Former Detainees informed that on Friday, 1,380 prisoners from various prisons will start their hunger strike—400 prisoners from Ramon prison, 300 from Ofer prison, 200 from Nafha prison, 200 from Megiddo prison, 100 from Gilboa prison and 80 prisoners from Eshel prison, 50 from Shatta prison and 50 prisoners from Hadarim prison. New groups of prisoners will join the hunger strike next Tuesday, while 100 senior prisoners, including the legendary leader Marwan Barghouti, will refrain from drinking water starting Friday.

