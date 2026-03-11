The Chamber of Deputies of the Paraguayan parliament approved a military cooperation agreement with the US, called the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), allowing the temporary presence of US military and civilian personnel in Paraguayan territory. According to the agreement, approved on Tuesday, March 10, the US military personnel would enjoy immunities similar to those afforded to diplomatic agents.

The agreement, signed in December 2025 by Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had already received Senate approval last week. Therefore, with this latest vote, the legislative process is completed, and the agreement will now go to the president for its enactment.

