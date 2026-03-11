Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported a new lethal strike in the Eastern Pacific on Sunday, March 8, bringing the total number of deaths from “kinetic strikes” against small boats to 152. This latest aggression occurred just 24 hours before Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visited SOUTHCOM headquarters in Doral, Florida, where she was celebrated as a key regional partner—a move analysts suggest earns her the title of “employee of the year” for her subservience to the US military bloody agenda.

In its statement on Monday, SOUTHCOM reported that Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a “successful kinetic strike” on March 8 against a small boat, resulting in six deaths with zero survivors.

❗️ 6 KILLED after US STRIKE on boat in the Eastern Pacific — US SOUTHCOM The vessel was allegedly 'engaged in narco-trafficking operations' pic.twitter.com/WNYPj2OIZM — RT (@RT_com) March 9, 2026

While the US military characterizes these actions as counter-narcotics measures, international legal experts continue to label the policy as a campaign of extrajudicial killings. Critics point out that the summary execution of individuals on civilian boats—often deliberately designated as “vessels” rather than small boats to circumvent maritime protections—violates international law and the right to due process, with SOUTHCOM acting as “judge, jury, and executioner” on the high seas.

Statistical analysis of the extrajudicial executions

According to the latest data tracked by Orinoco Tribune, the death toll from these maritime operations has reached a grim new milestone. Since the strikes began in September of last year, a total of 152 people have been assassinated in 44 separate strikes.

The statistical breakdown of the fatalities highlights the geographical expansion of the violence:

• Eastern Pacific: 95 deaths recorded in 30 strikes.

• Caribbean Sea: 57 deaths recorded in 14 strikes.

The data continues to show a “zero-survivor” trend. The most recent strike on March 8 in the Eastern Pacific claimed six lives, with search-and-rescue operations typically being terminated shortly after the “kinetic” engagement, leaving victims to be presumed dead without trial or formal identification.

Partnership or subservience?

The diplomatic smiles in Miami during Persad-Bissessar’s meeting with SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan on March 9 stand in sharp contrast to the carnage in regional waters, where Trinidadian citizens have been reported as victims. While Persad-Bissessar discussed “security cooperation” and “partnerships,” her host’s command was overseeing the aftermath of a strike that had killed six more individuals just a day prior.

Analysts suggest that such high-level visits serve as a “bootlicking exercise”, providing diplomatic cover for a US military command that operates with total impunity. By endorsing the SOUTHCOM agenda so enthusiastically, Persad-Bissessar is viewed as a premier representative for the forces that have turned the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific into zones of extrajudicial violence, prioritizing imperialist “security” goals over the human rights and sovereignty of the region’s people.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SH