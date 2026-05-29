Washington claimed it carried out ‘self-defense’ strikes aimed at ‘maintaining’ the so-called ceasefire that the US has continued to violate

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it struck a US air base in Kuwait early on 28 May following new bombardment and violations of the so-called ceasefire from Washington.

🎥 تصاویر پاسخ به تعرض سحرگاه امروز ارتش متجاوز آمریکا به نقطه‌ای در حاشیۀ فرودگاه بندرعباس https://t.co/z7pDMCcPas pic.twitter.com/gHhP5Tuj1l — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) May 28, 2026

The IRGC said it responded by launching missiles and drones at the air base involved in the latest US attack that targeted Bandar Abbas.

Kuwait confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted several projectiles crossing its airspace during the exchange.

“This response is a serious warning to the enemy that they should know the act of aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said.

It warned of “more decisive” responses if the US continues violations.

Iran’s Fars News Agency had reported that explosions were heard overnight in eastern Hormozgan province and near the Strait of Hormuz as a result of an exchange of fire between Iranian and US forces. The report said Iranian air defenses were activated.

According to Fars, several US naval vessels attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without prior coordination but were confronted by Iranian naval forces and forced to retreat.

The report added that US forces later struck an Iranian military base.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed its forces hit mine-laying boats and missile launch sites, calling the attack a defensive measure carried out to “protect ‌our ⁠troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

“US Central Command ​continues to ​defend ⁠our forces while using ​restraint during the ​ongoing ⁠ceasefire,” the statement added.

A US source who spoke with Europa Press claimed Washington “shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz,” and “also attacked an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.”

The strikes were aimed at “maintaining” the ceasefire, according to the source.

Washington’s new violations come three days after US strikes targeted the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Washington allegedly targeted an Iranian air defense site that night, which CENTCOM said was trying to intercept US fighter jets. Hours later, the IRGC announced that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Persian Gulf after a US violation of Iranian airspace. It also warned against further violations.

Washington had already violated the truce by attacking several vessels and bombing Iran’s coast in early May. Iranian forces targeted two US military vessels in response.

Kuwait is not the first US-allied Gulf state to come under Iranian fire during the ceasefire.

Several unannounced Iranian attacks on the UAE have also taken place throughout recent weeks. The new US violations coincide with a continued impasse in negotiations.