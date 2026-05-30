Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arriving at the headquarters of the International Court of Justice, accompanied by Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Vice-presidency Office/file hoto.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arriving at the headquarters of the International Court of Justice, accompanied by Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Moncada, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Vice-presidency Office/file hoto.