On Thursday, December 8, the deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, ratified his request for political asylum in Mexico. This was confirmed by Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard through a Twitter post.

“Castillo has ratified the asylum request received at the Mexican Embassy early this morning (2 a.m.), which I attach here for informing the public,” the Mexican foreign affairs secretary wrote on social media.

Castillo ha ratificado la solicitud de asilo recibida en la Embajada de México esta madrugada (2 am ) misma que les anexo para conocimiento de la opinión pública. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 8, 2022

Ebrard stated that Mexican authorities have already proceeded “to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities.”

He added that the Mexican ambassador in Peru, Pablo Monroy, met with Castillo at the headquarters of the Directorate of Special Operations (DIROES).

“Ambassador Pablo Monroy reports to me from Lima that he was able to meet Pedro Castillo at 13:20 hours at the Penitentiary Center,” Ebrard wrote in another post. “He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer.”

The Peruvian authorities, however, considered this as interference in the internal affairs of Peru on the part of Mexico.

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, for “interference in internal affairs.”

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry conveyed to Monroy through an official statement “the surprise generated in Peru by the declarations of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard regarding the political processes in the country.”

“The government of Peru wishes to reiterate its willingness to continue strengthening, within the framework of mutual respect and the rules of international law, the traditional relations of friendship, cooperation and integration that unite the peoples of Peru and Mexico, which will be 200 years old in January 2023, especially in the areas of social development,” the statement said.

It added that the declarations of the Mexican authorities “are not consistent with the events that have taken place in recent days” in Peru.

The statement was issued after Mexican President López Obrador criticized the parliamentary coup against Pedro Castillo through which the Peruvian Congress removed the latter from the presidency of Peru.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

