Perú’s attorney general, Daniel Soria, made a request for the Peruvian judiciary to seize the personal and real estate assets belonging to former President Pedro Castillo, who is currently serving a double preventive detention in the Barbadillo prison, located in the province of Lima. The controversial detention of the Peruvian president is labeled as illegal by many jurists, and was the result of a parliamentary coup d’état that installed Dina Boluarte as de facto ruler.

The order was issued this Wednesday, July 5, against a number of officials—including former prime minister of Castillo’s cabinet, Aníbal Torres—and is holding the proceedings against them for the alleged crime of rebellion, in reference to Castillo’s attempt to dissolve the Congress and establish an emergency government on December 7, as provided for by Article 134 of the Peruvian constitution.

The attorney general also stated that a consultation of the assets of both investigated parties was made at the National Superintendence of Public Registries (Sunarp); from there, the list was sent to the Judiciary so that the requested precautionary measures could be executed.

Accordingly, the Attorney General’s Office (PGE) requested—in the case of President Castillo specifically—the seizure of three real estate properties in the department of Cajamarca, as well as a house in Tacabamba, in northern Perú.

The PGE further requested the seizure of a jeep vehicle and eight real estate properties in the name of Aníbal Torres; a number of which are located in a building in Los Eucaliptos street, in the Lima district of San Isidro, and other estates in the Cercado de Lima.

Former ministers Betssy Chávez, Willy Huerta, and Roberto Sánchez are also being investigated for the alleged crime of rebellion.

