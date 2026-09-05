Peru: Links Between Keiko Fujimori and Far-Right Strategist Fernando Cerimedo Revealed

A journalistic investigation published by El Foco, an independent media outlet in Peru, revealed new evidence of links between Peruvian president and Popular Force party leader Keiko Fujimori and Argentinian far-right political strategist Fernando Cerimedo, who is currently in prison in Bolivia.

The evidence indicates that Popular Force hired two advisors in Cerimedo’s circle and received over 658,000 soles (about $170,000) from Argentina to finance disinformation campaigns, attack opposing candidates on social media, and place content favorable to Fujimori during last year’s presidential elections in Peru.

According to the investigation by reporter Piero Solís, Popular Force allocated 69,000 soles to Argentinian consultants Esteban José de Apellaniz and Federico Javier Falco to lead the party’s digital strategy.

Falco also appears as a former business partner of Santiago Caputo, a close advisor to Argentinian President Javier Milei, at the consulting firm MUF. The group operated a mass disinformation campaign through misleading content and targeted advertising campaigns on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

The report states that at least 10 Facebook pages were administered from Argentina and issued 1,041 paid advertisements between August 2025 and June 2026.

Through these portals, such as La Resistencia Web, unfounded accusations were spread against leaders of the opposition coalition Together for Peru, linking them to subversive organizations without evidence.

In addition, 24 advertisements featuring AI-generated avatars were posted on YouTube to promote Keiko Fujimori’s candidacy. The campaign was funded by Argentinian-Peruvian citizen Lucas Ariel Brizuela.

The use of these anonymous platforms coordinated from abroad not only highlights the opacity in the electoral financing of Popular Force, whose treasurer, Cecilia Chacón, did not provide answers when questioned, but also fueled the stigmatization and persecution of opposition parties, popular organizations, and the independent press in Peru.

Amid these revelations of misinformation and silence from major Peruvian media corporations, the Constitutional Court announced the election of magistrate Pedro Hernández Chávez as its new president, Luz Pacheco as vice president, and Francisco Morales Saravia as the head of the Center for Constitutional Studies, restructuring the court’s leadership.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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