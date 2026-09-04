The minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers, arrived in Venezuela to discuss the bilateral cooperation agenda, as reported by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

On Thursday, September 3, Sobers was received by the Venezuelan deputy minister for the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Raúl Li Causi, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira.

Sobers will meet authorities of the Venezuelan government, focusing on strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation in areas of common interest.

The Trinidadian foreign minister is accompanied by Randall Karim, permanent secretary of the foreign ministry and head of the Foreign Service, and by Claire de Bourg and Christopher Thomas, head and officer of the Americas Division, respectively.

On August 14, Venezuelan minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Félix Plasencia, held a telephone conversation with his Trinidadian counterpart, in which they agreed on moving forward on a mutually beneficial and good-neighborly agenda between the two countries.

Although Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have historically had close bilateral relations, the current Trinidadian government, headed by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has aligned itself with the US agenda of regime change in Venezuela. During the months leading up to the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military, Persad-Bissessar praised the extrajudicial killings committed by the US in the Caribbean and the Pacific, in which even Trinidadian citizens were murdered. She also offered the use of Trinidadian territory for the eventual US military attack on Venezuela on January 3, in which President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were kidnapped and forcibly taken to the US, where they remain illegally imprisoned.

As a result of the aforementioned actions, the bilateral relations between Venezuela and Trinidad were strained. However, the visit of the Trinidadian FM is expected to reduce some tension in the relation. Moreover, this highlights Venezuela’s integrative vocation within the CARICOM, reaffirms the diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two countries, and provides space for the promotion of energy security.

(Últimas Noticias) by Amarilis Palacios, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD