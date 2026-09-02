The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, reported a net worth of 295.1 million Argentinian pesos ($192,875), while his sister Karina Milei reported an increase in her assets. Similarly, the minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, declared assets worth more than 19.5 billion Argentine pesos (approximately $12.7 million), after presenting a rectification of his sworn statement.

This data is from a document submitted to the Anti-Corruption Office. The amount referred to by President Javier Milei represents an increase in assets of 89,136,277 Argentine pesos ($58,069) compared to what he had declared in 2024.

The change is mainly explained by an increase of 18,575,323 Argentinian pesos ($12,101) in deposits and cash, in addition to the fiscal revaluation of a property in the City of Buenos Aires.

The property, a 100-square-meter house, was incorporated into Milei’s assets in 2000 and currently has a fiscal valuation of 38,419,071 Argentinian pesos ($25,028). Milei also declared a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van, valued at 20,173,600 Argentinian pesos ($13,371), and a Peugeot RCZ Coupe, with a declared value of 16,254,200 Argentinian pesos ($10,589).

In cash, Milei reports holding $20,000 USD and added 680,000 Argentinian pesos ($450.7). He also declared debts of 586,357 Argentinian pesos ($388.64) with the Supervielle bank.

Meanwhile, Karina Milei, general secretary of the Presidency, also reported an increase in her assets, which rose from 11,401,021 Argentinian pesos ($7,427) in 2024 to 35,312,784 Argentinian pesos in 2025 ($23,005). Her main asset is a 150-square-meter apartment with a garage in Vicente López, Buenos Aires, the valuation of which increased to 28,162,492 Argentinian pesos ($18,346).

Minister of Economy Luis Caputo had initially declared assets of 13.03 billion Argentine pesos, of which about 12.42 billion pesos were deposited abroad. Hours later, he submitted a correction, raising the total amount of his foreign assets to 19,509,370,287 Argentine pesos (approximately $12.71 million).

In Argentina, Caputo declared just over $600 million distributed among bank accounts, a dollar account, fixed-term deposits, and cash. Most of his assets are in deposits abroad, equivalent to 2,422,144,637 Argentinian pesos, although the declaration does not specify the country where the money is deposited.

With this, Caputo became the minister with the highest amount of declared assets and money among the cabinet members. The asset declarations correspond to the fiscal year 2025, whose submission to the Anticorruption Office had a deadline of July 31 of this year, the original deadline having been extended.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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