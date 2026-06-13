The leftist presidential candidate for the Together for Peru party, Roberto Sánchez, formally proposed to his far-right opponent, Keiko Fujimori, that they jointly request a thorough review and a total recount of the votes in the second round of the presidential election from the electoral authorities. Currently, 98% of the votes have been counted, and the candidates are separated by a minimal difference in favor of Fujimori.

Sánchez made his proposal on Friday, June 12. He underscored that its objective is to ensure absolute transparency, legitimacy, and political stability in Peru, regardless of who ultimately emerges victorious in an election in which each sector has the support of more than nine million citizens.

CERO CONTROVERSIA Ante la extrema estrechez del resultado electoral, quiero formular públicamente una invitación a Keiko Fujimori para reunirnos a la brevedad y actuar conjuntamente en defensa de la transparencia y la confianza ciudadana. Más allá de quién resulte finalmente… pic.twitter.com/rrdsfWmjcP — Roberto Sánchez Palomino (@RobertoSanchP) June 12, 2026

The leftist candidate pointed out that while Fujimori’s right-wing party, Popular Force, is trying to annul votes from the country’s southern regions that overwhelmingly voted for the left, Together for Peru has detected irregularities in the capital, Lima, as well as at polling stations abroad. Together for Peru formally contested the votes cast in the United States and Argentina.

The leadership of Together for Peru deemed it unacceptable that the electoral authorities changed the conditions of the process halfway through election day, discarding the digital ballot record and opting for a paper-based system.

This caused an unusual three-day delay in counting the foreign votes and sowed distrust and uncertainty among an electorate seeking to end a decade of marked institutional instability. Over the past 10 years, Peru has seen eight presidents ousted due to constant parliamentary dismissals driven by interest groups in the National Assembly.

Given this highly polarized scenario, Sánchez called on his supporters to mobilize peacefully and demanded that no restrictions be placed on the legitimate right to protest.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal of his proposal is to make the voting records public for 35 million Peruvians, ensuring democratic certainty and allowing the next president to govern the country during the 2026-2031 constitutional period without objection.

According to the latest update from Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Keiko Fujimori has received 50.027% (9,055,236) of the valid votes, while Roberto Sánchez has recieved 49.973% (9,045,362).

Until reaching 97.9% of the votes counted on June 10, Sánchez had been leading by a little over 10,000 votes. However, the count started to turn in favor of Fujimori with the arrival of foreign votes.

It appears that the vote abroad was overwhelmingly in favor of Fujimori, who, with 67.4% of ballots from outside Peru counted, received around 130,000 votes, compared to 80,000 for Sánchez.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF