Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says a memorandum of understanding with the United States has never been closer to completion, signaling significant progress in ongoing talks between the two sides.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account on Friday.

He highlighted transparency and responsibility in Iran’s diplomatic approaches and urged media outlets to refrain from speculating about the contents of the agreement while negotiations are still ongoing.

“Pending its [the MoU] finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

In line with Iran’s responsible and transparent approach, Araghchi noted, “all details will be shared with public in due course.”

The Iranian foreign minister’s statement came after US President Donald Trump made similar remarks, rejecting a report by Fox News about the terms of a possible new deal.

Earlier, an informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team strongly rejected claims by the US president and certain foreign media outlets that a final agreement is ready to be signed in the Swiss city of Geneva on Sunday.

“The claims raised by Trump and some foreign media that the agreement has been finalized and is going to be signed on Sunday in Geneva are completely untrue,” the source told Fars news agency on Friday.

In remarks on Friday, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Iran has reached understandings on a great deal of issues with the United States and is now in the final stages of internal deliberations.

“At present, we have reached an understanding on a major portion of the issues, and we are in the final phase of internal finalization,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He described Araghchi’s statement that the agreement has “never been closer” as “accurate and significant.”

The spokesperson emphasized that Tehran is approaching the negotiations with a results-oriented mindset, even as it faces a recurring behavioral pattern from the other side.

“We are confronted with the same behavioral pattern from the opposing side, namely, attempts to accuse Iran of being unreliable,” he noted.

Baghaei said that relevant institutions meeting to discuss the process.

“We are not operating with our hands tied. By carefully monitoring the other side’s positions, we will announce our positions according to the circumstances,” he said.

The official declined to say whether a final agreement was at hand.

“It is possible that this process will reach a conclusion and receive the necessary approvals, and it may well not,” he stated.

(PressTV)