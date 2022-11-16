The strike in Santa Cruz has caused estimated losses in the vicinity of $900 million.

This Monday, November 11, President of the Bolivian Chamber of Senators Andrónico Rodríguez requested that the crimes committed during the strike in Santa Cruz be investigated.

Through his Twitter account, Rodríguez referred to the indefinite strike that was called in Santa Cruz under the pretext that the population and housing census was postponed until 2024.

The Bolivian legislator released audiovisual material and asserted that, with these images, it was evident that the strike – proposed by the right-wing – was not endorsed by the people.

“These images are a clear sign that the famous and great town hall at the feet of Christ is not the scene of horizontal decisions of the people with the people,” he tweeted, “but of impositions promoted by particular and petty interests.”

Furthermore, Rodríguez stated that the strike generated heavy human and economic losses in addition to violating the fundamental rights of the citizens of Santa Cruz.

According to a report by Prensa Latina, the strike caused losses estimated at nearly $900 million during its 25-day duration.

Rodríguez directly blamed Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, who is also known for his participation in the 2019 coup against Evo Morales, for the recent events in Santa Cruz.

“Mr. Luis Fernando Camacho, being a departmental authority, instead of working for his people,” Rodríguez stated, “played with the conscience, work, economy, and health of the people of Santa Cruz.”

Last Saturday, November 12, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced that the population and housing census will be carried out on March 23, 2024. The new redistribution of tax revenues based on the preliminary census results will be made in September of the same year, one month earlier than initially planned.

