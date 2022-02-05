Plasencia: Venezuela Rejoices for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

On Friday, February 4, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia commended the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which is the 24th edition of the international sporting event, and reiterated Venezuela’s support for the Games.

Plasencia wrote in a Twitter post, “It is with great joy that we celebrate, together with the People’s Republic of China and the entire world, the inauguration of the 24th Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022. Venezuela rejoices on this occasion, in which unity and respect prevail among nations through sports.”

Saludamos y deseamos éxito a todos los atletas que participan en esta máxima cita del deporte invernal, al tiempo que felicitamos al pueblo Chino por tan exitosa organización, que convierte a Beijing en la única ciudad del mundo en acoger unas olimpiadas de verano e invierno. pic.twitter.com/abpjb1NslF — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) February 4, 2022

“We send our best wishes and wish success to all the athletes who are participating in this top winter sports event, and congratulate the Chinese people for the successful organization, which makes Beijing the only city in the world to have hosted both a summer and a winter Olympics,” Plasencia wrote in another tweet.

Featured image: The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Photo: Twitter/@PlasenciaFelix

