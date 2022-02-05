Extreme-Right Opposition Democratic Action Wants to Participate in 2024 Presidential Elections, Announces Candidacy

With two years to go before the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela, Carlos Prósperi, the spokesperson for the Democratic Action (AD) faction led by Henry Ramos Allup, has called for all opposition sectors to organize as a single unitary platform.

Ramos Allup is thus making it clear that even those groups which have traditionally represented right-wing extremism in Venezuela that has recurred to violence, election abstention, and coups, now understand that the only option is to constitutionally adhere to the democratic electoral route.

“The healthiest thing would be for all opposition political organizations of our movement to present their candidacies as part of a transparent primary process,” suggested Ramos Allup. “This way a candidate who represents the interests of all Venezuelans may be chosen, and so we can get out of the quagmire and the crisis we are experiencing.” He did not mention that the crisis in Venezuela is due to the US-imposed blockade that Ramos Allup and others in the opposition asked for, and cheered.

During an interview for private media channel Venevisión, Prósperi asserted that, based on the right wing’s victory in four states, including Hugo Chávez’s home state Barinas in the November 21 regional elections, the opposition has no other alternative than to take part in the 2024 presidential elections.

Renewal or resignation?

Carlos Prósperi’s statements were later backed by Edgar Zambrano, first vice-president of the same wing of Acción Democrática (AD). “AD has a candidate for the 2023 opposition primaries: Henry Ramos Allup,“ stated Zambrano.

He asserted that Ramos Allup is “fundamental” for AD and praised his leadership, political knowledge and expertise.

For Zambrano, Henry Ramos Allup is definitely “the best choice within the ranks of AD, but also the best choice for Venezuela.”

Such a position reveals a deep crisis within the opposition in Venezuela—one that is exposed by contradictions, confrontations and betrayals among the leaders of the extreme right, which includes AD.

Since Bernabé Gutiérrez assumed the reins of AD, which recently celebrated 79 years on the national political scene, the party has insisted on disqualifying Venezuela’s institutions, including the electoral authorities.

