On Friday, January 6, the Peruvian Ombudsperson’s Office reported that at least 14 people were injured as a result of police repression during a demonstration against de facto President Dina Boluarte in the Puno region of southern Peru.

The Peruvian Ombudsperson’s Office confirmed through a statement that 10 civilians and four policemen are receiving treatment in the Carlos Monge Medrano hospital in the city of Julicaca. These 14 people were injured when the security forces tried to suppress a protest against the government with demonstrators supporting the liberation of the deposed president, Pedro Castillo.

“We are taking the necessary steps to provide humanitarian aid,” the statement added.

#ReporteCrisisPolítica y protesta social de @Defensoria_Peru. A las 5:00 p. m. del 6/1/2023 registramos 14 personas heridas en #Puno (10 civiles y 4 policías). Se reportan 56 puntos de bloqueos en vías nacionales. Conoce más.👉🏾 https://t.co/NrgqkbjBM2 pic.twitter.com/PigQkvCxST — Defensoría Perú (@Defensoria_Peru) January 7, 2023

The authorities of the Carlos Monge Medrano hospital released a statement with information about the condition of the wounded, who were admitted to its emergency room on Friday afternoon.

The hospital reported that four civilians were admitted with bullet wounds, two others with injuries on the face, while the policemen had injuries on the eyes, hands, feet, and head.

In Lima, the country’s capital, police repressed a march heading to the Congress headquarters, causing at least five injuries, and arrested more than 40 people.

Protesters in Peru demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the closing of Congress, release of deposed President Castillo from prison, early general elections in 2023, and a referendum for a constituent assembly. The rallies and mobilizations began on December 7, 2022, after the Congress ousted Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte as the new president of the country. Since the start of the protests, at least 28 people have died in the country as a result of repression by the army and the police.

After 20 days of protests in December, a truce was announced to honor the observation of Christmas. Since the end of the truce on January 4, an indefinite national strike has been declared by numerous social and political movements of Peru.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.