June 23, 2022
View of the Colombian side from the Simon Bolivar international bridge connecting San Antonio (Venezuela) and Cúcuta (Colombia) with containers deployed after the illegal attempt of the US and Colombia, on February 23, 2019, to force the entry of so called humanitarian aid that later was proven was not humanitarian. File photo.

View of the Colombian side from the Simon Bolivar international bridge connecting San Antonio (Venezuela) and Cúcuta (Colombia) with containers deployed after the illegal attempt of the US and Colombia, on February 23, 2019, to force the entry of so called humanitarian aid that later was proven was not humanitarian. File photo.