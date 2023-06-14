Before the European Commission, Brazil questioned the annex to the agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) introduced by the Europeans. The annex stipulates sanctions in case of non-compliance with environmental obligations, a common European approach towards international relations.

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva questioned the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, about the annex to the agreement that provides for sanctions in case of non-compliance, said a note from RT.

“I explained to President von der Leyen Brazil’s concerns with the additional instrument to the agreement, presented by the European Union in March of this year, which expands Brazil’s obligations and subjects it to sanctions in case of non-compliance,” said Lula after con der Leyen’s visit to Brasília.

For Lula, “the premise that should exist between strategic partners is mutual trust, not distrust and sanctions.”

Signing of the agreement

In 2019, the EU and Mercosur signed the agreement. However, some countries refused to ratify it until former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government committed to adopting a series of environmental measures, especially deforestation control.

The EU proposed establishing an additional protocol with changes to the chapter on trade and sustainable development to include obligations, especially in environmental matters, with sanctions in case of non-compliance.

Restrictions

Brazil argues that, with this protocol, the European Union is hindering the development of the powerful agribusiness sector for reasons beyond environmental preservation. In other words, they argue the European Union is using the environmental issue as an excuse to protect European agribusiness corporations.

“The European Union has approved its own laws with extraterritorial effects that modify the balance of the agreement. These initiatives represent potential restrictions on Brazil’s agricultural and industrial exports,” Lula stated.

Recently, the European bloc passed a law to close its market to products, such as coffee, soybeans or meat, that contribute to deforestation or forest degradation, displeasing several countries, including Brazil.

They hope to conclude the agreement

Given this situation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she hopes both parties can conclude the agreement.

“We both believe that the time has come to conclude the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur,” she said. “We both have the ambition to conclude it as soon as possible, at the latest by the end of the year.”

The EU official said that both sides “share the same vision of the fight against climate change. We eagerly await their response” to the additional protocol.

Lula’s environmental policy praised

Von der Leyen praised Lula’s environmental policy and announced that the EC will support the Amazon Fund with €20 million. The Amazon Fund is an international resource pool to protect the largest rainforest on the planet and was reactivated with Lula’s return to power after years of climate change denial by former president Jair Bolsonaro.

International tour

This Monday, the President of the European Commission began her tour of Latin America in Brazil. She will also visit Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

One of the purposes of the tour, as part of the economic consequences caused by the conflict in Ukraine, is to find partners to help members of the European Union reduce their dependency on fossil fuels, especially those from Russia.

Von der Leyen’s visit is part of the preparation for the next summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place on July 17 and 18 in Brussels, where over 30 American political leaders will participate.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

