Emphasizing that “fascism cannot be allowed to fill the streets again with violence, with sterile confrontation,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the activation of the Peace Squads throughout the national territory in defense of peace, in response to the confessions made by opposition leader Antonio Ledezma, who stated from Spain that opposition leader María Corina Machado would be organizing a military and civil rebellion if she is not allowed to register as a presidential candidate.

“I have already been talking with comrade Diosdado Cabello, and I will immediately activate the Peace Squads: more than four million leaders of the country who are leaders of Peace Squads, in every corner of Venezuela,” President Maduro said during the broadcast of the program Con Maduro+ on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

“With these declarations, Antonio Ledezma and all the coup groups he supports are exposed,” said the Venezuelan president, who pointed out the need to “prepare ourselves institutionally, to prepare ourselves as we have always done” to defend sovereignty, peace, and internal unity.

In this sense, he instructed the permanent mobilization of the popular forces, the responsibility of the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello. The deployment will be accompanied by the Bolivarian Militia, a special component of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) which will join—with its more than four million members—in the Special Anti-Coup Plan to ensure national stability.

Immediate action by the MP

In relation to the new request for arrest and the extradition order issued to the Kingdom of Spain for coup leader Antonio Ledezma, announced earlier by the Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the head of state pointed out that “he acted fast, on time.”

President Maduro called on the Venezuelan people to support Venezuelan institutions and defend justice.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.