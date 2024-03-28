The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has reiterated his condemnation of the attempted attack against him by extremist factions, stating that they are looking for “psychopaths” to try to assassinate him, and denouncing the far-right opposition organization Vente Venezuela as a “terrorist movement” that threatens not only his life, but the peace and stability of the country as well.

“They are trying to attempt against my life, as was demonstrated yesterday with the capture of two individuals from the terrorist movement called Vente Venezuela,” Maduro said this Tuesday, March 26, adding how he would call the organization, “it is Vente Terrorista.”

He noted that over the course of the past 15 days, two groups have been captuerd, one in Maturín and another in Caracas, both with plans for personal attacks on the president. Both groups have confessed, and both are linked to the terrorist group Vente Venezuela, to which the opposition member María Corina Machado belongs. Machado disqualified from running as a presidential candidate, after her involvement in corruption cases was proven.

#EnVideo | El presidente Nicolás Maduro señaló que ha sido victima de una ''censura brutal'' en sus plataformas digitales, así como ser perseguido por organizaciones que atentan contra su vida. 🗣''Los gobiernos de derecha y la izquierda cobarde no son capaces de condenar los… pic.twitter.com/nhvAnkOYu9 — Globovisión (@globovision) March 26, 2024

The Venezuelan president recalled that there is evidence of conspiratorial actions against his life while he was traveling in a mobilization that preceded the registration of his presidential candidacy with the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Monday.

“Yesterday was the most vulgar of all,” remarked the head of state, referring to his brush with death. “Today, [Attorney General Tarek William Saab] showed the evidence, two nine-millimeter pistols. Each [assassin] had a gun. On the phones they had all the evidence, voice notes, preparing the attack. They were 20 meters from where I was going to speak. Who discovered them? The Venezuelan people.”

Maduro also called out the various left-wing and right-wing governments in South America for their continued silence in the face of the actions of conspiracy and sabotage actions in Venezuela, particularly at a time when a democratic process is underway to elect the country’s new president.

“They are not capable of condemning the coups, the attempts against the revolution, against peace. They remain silent in a complicit manner,” he stated. “They remain silent in the face of reality. They are not capable of saying a word condemning the terrorists, the violent ones.”

Maduro said that despite the attempts to take his life and generate violence in the country, the Bolivarian Revolution remains in the streets, defending the ideals of Comandante Hugo Chávez. “They are not going to take us off the streets. We are still in the streets, and we are heading towards a historic victory on July 28,” he added, noting the date of the upcoming presidential elections.

The government of Venezuela also reported on Saturday that between 2023 and 2024, it has “effectively managed to deactivate no less than seven conspiracies that aimed to attack military installations, carry out attacks on the lives of the senior leadership of the Bolivarian revolution, generate violence in political activities, and disturb national peace.”

In response to the acts of violence recorded in the Bolivarian nation, Maduro is planning present to parliament a draft “law against fascism.”

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

