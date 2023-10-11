This Monday, President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

“The Secretary-General of the United Nations issued a statement, which we read carefully, as a warning and alert about the genocide that has begun against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said President Maduro. “We have witnessed in the past massacres and brutal atrocities against the Palestinian people.” He pointed out that the current situation is a “new apartheid system” against Palestinians.

President Maduro recalled that the UN in 1967 voted on the establishment of a two-states solution, a decision of mandatory compliance that has been violated by all the governments of the Zionist entity.

He expressed that: “What is happening right now is the beginning of an escalating war that is dangerous for the peace and security of everyone on planet, and it is the result of the constant violation of the United Nations agreement, the constant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.”

President Maduro called on Christians, Muslims and Jews all over the world to demand compliance with the agreements established by the UN.

He stated during the broadcast of his television program Con Maduro+: “Let us demand a ceasefire, let us demand respect for the rights of the people and demand that immediate peace negotiations begin to restore the historical rights to independence, territory and peace for the Palestinian people.”

The Venezuelan head of state also warned about the manipulation that is being carried out on various media platforms regarding this issue, and he highlighted that international public opinion and large media corporations will always remain silent in the face of dispossession, violence and “the massacres committed against the Palestinian people.” Thus he called for a deep understanding of the history of the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,078 martyrs and 5,200 injuries have been reported in Gaza and the West Bank. In Gaza, 250,000 people are reported to have been displaced, the majority of whom have taken shelter in UNRWA schools and are enduring difficult living conditions, lacking access to clean water, medicine, and food. The government of Gaza stated that electricity will soon be unavailable across the Gaza strip as fuel runs out, after the Zionist entity cut off water, food, electricity and fuel, tightening the 16-year-long siege on the strip.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation forces have twice bombed the Rafah crossing gate in southern Gaza, making it impossible for people to leave, and threatened to bomb trucks carrying food, fuel, and humanitarian aid arriving to the strip from Egypt.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD/SL

