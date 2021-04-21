April 21, 2021

In the image, Miguel Díaz Canel, president of Cuba and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press
President Maduro Congratulates Díaz-Canel on Becoming New PCC First Secretary

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday, April 19, on his election as First Secretary of this political organization.

The Venezuelan leader wrote on his Twitter account @NicolásMaduro: “We congratulate the Communist Party of Cuba and our brother President @DiazCanelB, on his appointment as First Secretary of the Central Committee. Diaz-Canel is part of the generation forged in revolutionary and deeply anti-imperialist values. Un abrazo!” exclaimed Maduro.

This Monday, April 19, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) elected the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as the First Secretary of the leading political organization of the Caribbean nation.

Díaz-Canel will hold the position held by Army General Raúl Castro, an exponent of the historical leadership of the Cuban Revolution led by the historical leader of that process, Fidel Castro, whose legacy prevailed in the conclave.

 

Featured image: Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of Cuba and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas (photo: Presidential Press)

