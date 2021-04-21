205 Venezuelan Migrants Return from Peru Thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria Program

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reported through its official Twitter account @CancilleriaVE, that this Tuesday, April 20, 205 fellow Venezuelans from the city of Lima in Peru arrived in our country, thanks to the Vuelta a la Patria program.

The post highlights that “a @LAConviasa flight arrived in Maiquetía from the city of #Lima with 205 compatriots who were in a vulnerable situation and were taken care off by the #PlanVueltaALaPatria for a safe return to their home.”

It is important to note that upon arrival in Venezuela, each passenger underwent a free Polymeric Chain Reaction (PCR) test to detect COVID-19.

It should be noted that the Vuelta a la Patria program is a social program created by President Nicolás Maduro and it aims to offer support and encouragement to migrants who voluntarily express their desire to return to Venezuela. Then they are awarded with free air trip back home.

This initiative arises to provide support to those Venezuelans residing abroad who are in a situation of vulnerability or economic difficulty due to the harsh economic reality in those countries, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But also those affected for increasing xenophobic policies implemented in recent years by right-wing South American governments.

Featured image: 205 Venezuelan migrants return on a Conviasa flight, free of charge as part of the Vuelta a la Patria program. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

