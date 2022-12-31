On Thursday, December 29, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, handed over the house number 4.4 million of the Venezuela Great Housing Mission (GMVV) in the Antonio Ricaurte residential complex in Aragua state.

“Venezuela is the only place in the world where on December 29 a president is handing over house number 4.4 million, and this is a miracle of the Bolivarian Revolution,” he said.

The ceremony took place in Aragua state, which was heavily affected by torrential rains in October that caused the tragedies of Las Tejerías and Maracay (El Castaño).

“Now another phase is coming, which is the demolition and removal of those structures and houses that are in the ravine,” President Maduro said during the meeting he had with the new home-owners and the members of his cabinet who were in the locality inaugurating a Simoncito (preschool) with capacity for 120 children, a communal module, a healthcare office, and a police post.

500,000 new homes to be constructed in 2023

During the ceremony, President Maduro approved the 2023 Annual Housing and Habitat Plan, which will have five lines of action.

The president stated that the first line of action will be “perfect planning and monitoring,” and the second line will be the productivity and sustainability of the National Habitat and Housing System.

The third line of action will promote the comprehensive transformation of the housing system, while the fourth line will focus on the participation of the people.

The fifth line of action for 2023 will be the comprehensive protection of the Venezuelan family.

Regarding the goal of 500,000 new homes in 2023, the president highlighted that 97% of the materials to be used for the construction of the houses will be of national production. He announced that currently 176,622 homes are under construction, and the construction of 321,368 homes is scheduled to start soon.

