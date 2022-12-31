December 31, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Right) with Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev (Left), Beijing, December 21, 2022. Photo: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Right) with Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev (Left), Beijing, December 21, 2022. Photo: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik.