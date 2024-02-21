“You heard it, ExxonMobil! We are here, whenever you want and wherever you want, but ExxonMobil shall not enter the undelimited waters [of Essequibo],” stated the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, noting that the US oil company is “a tool of the empire for procuring oil.”

The Venezuelan head of state made this comment in response to the claims made in recent days by representatives of ExxonMobil about exploring the undelimited waters off the coasts of Venezuela.

Amid the constant provocation “coming from Guyana,” the Venezuelan president stated that “Venezuela is Venezuela, our people are our people… We have a people and we have the Bolivarian National Armed Force, a civic-military union to defend the country.”

President Maduro stressed that Guyana is obliged, “as I said to them on December 14, with firmness, diplomacy and respect, to all the truths, and I showed them all the documents. You, President of Guyana, in the short or long term, you will have to sit at this table with the Geneva Agreement, because we do not recognize any other instance.”

“I told President Mohamed Irfaan Ali: Do not open the doors to the devil… to the Southern Command, to the US military, do not lend your territory to threaten Venezuela, stop that, I told him and I know that message reached him,” President Maduro continued. “What is happening is that he does not govern there, the gringos govern there, they took over all the instances of power, they bought everyone, unfortunately.”

President Maduro asserted that only through the Geneva Agreement will Venezuela’s sovereign rights over the Essequibo be restored.

58 years after the signing of the Geneva Agreement in 1966, President Maduro stressed that this agreement will prevail.

In the 34th edition of the “Con Maduro +” program, the president supported the position of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who had stated earlier that Guyana opted for illegality and aggression in its attempt to disregard the Geneva Agreement that was about leaving the fraudulent Paris Arbitration Award behind.

President Maduro lamented that President Irfaan Ali does not govern in Guyana. “He is simply there; ExxonMobil and the Southern Command govern Guyana,” he said.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SC

