The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the role of the civic-military-police unity in the emblematic Battle of the Bridges, which defeated the invasion attempt against Venezuela carried out from Colombian territory by US-backed coup plotters. On Friday, February 23, the fifth anniversary of the Battle of the Bridges, President Maduro recalled the battle that the Venezuelan people and armed forces fought on the Venezuela-Colombia border to beat back invaders who had tried to enter Venezuela with so-called humanitarian aid.

“Today is precisely the 5th anniversary of the battle that Venezuela fought for its sovereignty, for its right to peace; it was called the Battle of the Bridges, but it was the battle of the bridges and of the streets, of the avenues, of the fields, of the villages, of the neighborhoods, of the cities, it was the battle that we all fought and we won,” President Maduro said during a special meeting for reviewing the functioning of the 1×10 Good Government program.

The president pointed out that behind that invasion attempt were three former presidents of Venezuela’s neighboring countries, namely, Iván Duque, Sebastián Piñera, and Mario Abdo Benítez, together with Venezuelan extreme-right politicians such as Julio Borges, Juan Guaidó, María Corina Machado, and Leopoldo López.

On February 23, 2019, at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge on the Venezuela-Colombia border, and at Santa Elena de Uairen of Bolívar state on the Venezuela-Brazil border, coup-mongers led by Juan Guaidó tried to enter Venezuela with “humanitarian aid” from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It was part of a coup attempt that turned into a fierce battle on the border bridges as well as inside Venezuela. A New York Times report published days later revealed that of the shipment of alleged humanitarian aid, only a small part was food and medicine, and that the rest consisted of weapons to arm terrorist groups within Venezuela.

The oligarchy “has been involved in all the plots aimed at violence for damaging Venezuelan society, and tried to even invade Venezuela,” President Maduro stressed, referring to the ultra-right sectors that have orchestrated all the coup attempts and economic suffocation plots against the country.

He added that the far-right hired several criminal gangs “paid with dirty money of imperialism” and operating in central-west Venezuela to sow chaos in the country during that coup attempt.

“We prepared ourselves well, and with perfect civic-military-police unity we had a great triumph for Venezuela’s right to peace and sovereignty,” he highlighted.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

