The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, recalled that while the people suffered from the “economic genocide” imposed on the country, the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) spokesperson joined the attacks of the right and imperialism.

Imperialism, using techniques that “will be known later,” penetrated the Communist Party of Venezuela to use it as a mechanism of attack against the Bolivarian Revolution, highlighted the President Maduro.

“They looked for a tamed left and penetrated it. Then they began to use some spokespersons from the Venezuelan Communist Party to accuse Maduro, the political high command, and the Bolivarian Revolution of being neoliberal and having an alliance with imperialism. At the moment when they attacked us the most, when they put a price on my head, at the worst moment, they came out with a horrible smell,” the president highlighted during his annual message to the National Assembly.

In this sense, he explained that these attacks from the extreme left, designed by imperialism as part of the attacks on Venezuela, sought to confuse ordinary people into believing that “they were suffering because of Maduro” and to do so they used a “radical left that could be credible.”

President Maduro recalled that while the nutritional deficit of the people grew as a result of the “economic genocide” imposed on our country by US sanctions, the spokesperson of a “weird” left joined the attacks of the right and the enemies of this country against Venezuela.

“The Red Rooster of the PCV stopped singing the truths to imperialism to start singing betrayal. Traitors, and more traitors and they will be judged by history. A traitor is a traitor even if he dresses up in red,” Maduro said while congratulating the new president of this political group, Henry Parra, for rescuing it from the grassroots up.

PCV Ad Hoc Directive

On August 12, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered the intervention of the Communist Party of Venezuela, by admitting a constitutional protection filed on July 10 by a group that alleged that the PCV’s board of directors was illegal and had moved away from the precepts that govern the organization and its internal rules.

In this sense, the TSJ appointed Henry Parra as president of the board; citizen Sixto Rodríguez as general secretary; and Griseldys Herrera as secretary of the organization.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/

