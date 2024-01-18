January 17, 2024
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, speaks during an event at the National Electoral Council after the Essequibo referendum in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Rayner Peña/EFE.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, speaks during an event at the National Electoral Council after the Essequibo referendum in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Rayner Peña/EFE.