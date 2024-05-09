The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting with a delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by the vice minister of the International Department of the party, Chen Zhou.

In the meeting, reported by a Venezuelan presidency press release this Wednesday, May 8, the Venezuelan head of state was accompanied by First Lady Cilia Flores; Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra; the vice minister for Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Rander Peña; and the vice minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, Tatiana Pugh.

On the Chinese side, Zhou was accompanied by the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Lan Hu; the Discipline Inspector of the CPC Central Committee Feng Jicai; the deputy director general for Latin America and the Caribbean, Wang Nan; and the head of the Andean Community Section of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Zhou Xiangmeng.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan leader expressed his intention to continue strengthening the joint work between the CPC and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and to continue to exchange historical experiences and knowledge to mutual benefit.

President Maduro highlighted the fact that the CPC collects the historical synthesis of the Chinese people, and the PSUV, for its part, has maintained over the course of the 21st century the history of struggle of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela and China have the challenge of building the new world

The Venezuelan president emphasized the fact that Venezuela and China “have the challenge of building a new world.” As a part of this, a Venezuelan delegation recrntly held a work agenda in Beijing to agree on new deep relations with the Communist Party of China and with the National Assembly of China.

The deputy to the Venezuelan National Assembly and president of the China-Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, accompanied this delegation, highlighting in his report that China has human beings as its core, and it is their humanist and caring philosophy that allowed them to lift over 800 million Chinese citizens out of poverty.

“We are united by the human vision of development,” Maduro Guerra stated during his participation in the presidential program Con Maduro+ on Monday, May 6. “We are united by the flags of shared humanity, because in the end humanity is on this planet, and President Xi Jinping has expressed his humanity in our community of common destiny.”

In addition, the proposal arose to study the thought of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, also known as Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, to be incorporated into the PSUV training programs.

The Chinese ambassador in Caracas, Lan Hu, also expressed his satisfaction with the achievements and progress made between the nations. “We are here to implement the strategic and important consensus between you [Nicolás Maduro] and your counterpart President Xi Jinping,” he said, “to serve our people, to benefit socio-economic development, to promote the right path to the future, aligned to the reality of both countries, and also to jointly build a new world, a multipolar world and a world of common destiny for humanity.”

