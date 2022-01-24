President Maduro on COVID-19 Spike: 7+7 Will not Resume for Now

This Sunday, January 23, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that the country has reached a record figure of 96% of those over 18 years of age vaccinated with at least with one dose against COVID-19.

During a rally to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the civic-military rebellion of January 23, 1958 against the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez, the head of state reiterated his call for the population to get immunized to continue fighting against the pandemic that has worsened lately.

He confirmed that the record of infections per day was surpassed, however he assured that the 7+7 reopening scheme won’t be resumed, in order to activate the country’s commercial sector.

“Children must be vaccinated, it is the safest thing out there. Vaccines are produced for boys and girls, any four-year-old child already has 18 vaccines in their body; they are prepared to receive protective vaccines,” he stressed from the Miraflores Palace.

He warned about the accelerated growth of infections, going from five to 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in just a few weeks, due to the arrival of the Omicron variant.

“We have broken our record for cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and we have broken our record for daily cases. The Omicron variant is not more lethal, but the Coronavirus is treacherous,” he said.

However, he pointed out that “we can continue to handle the situation with prevention and care,” which is why he confirmed that general flexibility will be maintained to favor the development of educational, labor and economic activities.

“We have to take this situation to heart, we have the 7 + 7 method, but we can handle this situation with prevention and care to keep the country open,” he said.

Featured image: President Nicolas Maduro during a public event. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

