President Maduro Reports COVID-19 Case Spike due to Omicron

This Tuesday, January 11, during a brief on the fight against COVID-19 and the return to classes, the Venezuelan head of state pointed out that Venezuela has had a slight increase in the rate of infections, rising from five cases to six cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. Likewise, he pointed out that the new daily cases of COVID-19, which in the first days of January fell to 110, rose to 598 cases this Tuesday. For the moment, classes will not be suspended nor will the reopening of the economy be affected, but he urged Venezuelans not to be careless. He called for those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated.

“We can’t let our guard down! Omicron is gaining strength worldwide. We should not be overconfident,” he said. On the other hand, he recalled that Omicron is a less lethal variant; however, he urged people to get vaccinated, and to get a booster if necessary.

Increase in cases

President Nicolás Maduro reported an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the daily balance generated by the presidential commission working on COVID-19.

He pointed out that, by the end of December 2021, Venezuela was accounting for approximately 200 cases per day. “On the first of January, 224 cases were recorded. On January 2, 144 cases. On January 3, 110 cases, and from there a growth in the number of cases has been recorded,” he said.

On January 4, 287 cases were registered; on January 5, 211 cases. On January 6, 346 cases. On January 7, 401 cases. On January 8, 414 cases. On the 9th, 447 cases were reached and yesterday, January 10, 577 cases were registered in the country. He noted that for today, January 11, the nation had 598 cases, reflecting a rise in infections in recent days.

Finally, he confirmed that the easing of quarantine rules will continue until further notice, that is to say that for the moment the 7+7 Plan will not resume, nor will there be a suspension of in-person classes. However, he insisted on his call not to lower our guard, since the nation and the world are still in a pandemic.

“Get the vaccine,” Maduro emphasized. “If you haven’t had the vaccine, get it.” He also invited mothers and fathers to immunize children two years of age and older. He estimated that up to 95% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Maduro also reported that, in a survey conducted through the Patria system, 72% of Venezuelans agreed to resume the 7+7 reopening scheme, if necessary. More than 10 million people have already answered the survey.

Other data

The Venezuelan President also pointed out: “In these two years of the pandemic, Venezuela has accumulated 28,463 detected cases. We have recovered 98% of the infected people.” Maduro said that there are currently 3,216 patients in hospitals receiving free healthcare; In the Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers (CDI) 1,627 people are being treated, and 919 have been admitted to private hospitals, for a total of 5,762 active cases.

He stressed that 84% of patients are treated in the public health system, with a total of 4,843 people hospitalized at different levels and the remaining 16% in private centers.

On the other hand, Venezuela has registered, to date, 5,366 citizens who have died from the coronavirus and its variants.

Featured image: President Nicolas Maduro during a TV brief on COVID-19 in Venezuela. Photo: VTV video screenshot by Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

