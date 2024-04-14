The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, proposed a constitutional reform to introduce life imprisonment for those who commit corruption and treason. He made this comment on Saturday, April 13, at the end of a massive march commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the failed far-right coup d’etat against President Hugo Chávez in 2002.

“Many times the traitors and the corrupt flout the law and get away with it, and I believe the time has come for a constitutional reform to introduce the penalty of life imprisonment for corruption, a lifetime disqualification for corruption, a life sentence for treason against the country and for major crimes against the people,” the Venezuelan president said in his speech on Saturday.

Outside the Miraflores Palace where President Maduro greeted the march for the Day of the Rescue of National Dignity and the 15th Anniversary of the Bolivarian Militia, he called on the people to join the debate for his proposed constitutional reform. “I call on the people to a constitutional reform to introduce life imprisonment into our Constitution… And let the traitors rot for life in prison.”

Large-scale march today in Caracas as many thousands braved the scorching heat to commemorate the popular defeat of the 2002 coup. After the oligarchy managed to briefly oust Chávez from power, the Venezuelan people rose up and put him back where he belonged #Todo11TieneSu13 pic.twitter.com/XLRIvOcndP — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) April 13, 2024

“My proposal is to introduce life imprisonment into the Constitution and let the traitors rot for life in prison. Do you agree? Raise your hand. Get it done!” President Maduro responded to the positive reaction of the people in the rally.

He emphasized that this proposal will be directed as a response to the traitors and corrupt, who also cause gigantic moral damage to the people. “We have to be relentless, no matter who falls, and you know you can count on me,” he continued. “I am not going to fail you, neither against betrayal nor against corruption.”

The president reported that Venezuela has 5 million active militia members, and more than 600,000 base militia patrols have been created throughout the country. The Bolivarian Militia has been one of the most important deterrents against US military incursions in Venezuela.

PDVSA-Crypto corruption plot

President Maduro referred to the PDVSA-Crypto corruption plot and the arrests made public by the Attorney General’s Office. “I was stabbed in the back by people I fully trusted; they thought that power belonged to them and they forgot about the people,” he said, referring to the government officials who were implicated in the corruption plot. “When they stab Maduro, they stab our noble people, our country.”

He announced that new evidence and testimonies have come up recently, and added that “more corrupt people who have betrayed the people” have been captured.

“Isn’t imperialist aggression enough?… Those who are bestowed public trust betray the people and become corrupt at a level never seen before,” the president wondered, and added that he trusts the Attorney General’s Office about this case of multibillion-dollar corruption.

President Maduro said that the pain that he felt after the betrayal has subsided. “There is no pain now, there is anger and indignation, and what I am going to do I will do with an iron fist. Make no mistake, traitors, bandits, wherever you are, I ask the people for support in this battle,” he concluded.

(RedRadioVE) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

