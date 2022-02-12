President Maduro Questions ‘Cowardly Regional Left’ that Favors US Aggression Against Venezuela

Caracas, February 11, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—President Nicolás Maduro commented this Thursday, February 10, for a second day in a row, that there is a Latin American left that tries to validate United States’ aggression against Venezuela and its people. He made this comment during a working meeting of the government that was broadcast by VTV.

“I demand respect for the Bolivarian project, for the people of Venezuela, under attack by imperialism,” said President Maduro. “Now there is an intent to validate the imperialist aggression against Venezuela by a chorus of cowardly voices from a defeated, fragmented left, that is far from the reality of their own peoples.”

“It is a defeated, failed left, a cowardly left in front of imperialism, in front of the oligarchies,” he continued. “And then they want to put a varnish on themselves so that the oligarchies will forgive them, and the worst of it all is that the oligarchies are never going to forgive any of them. So now they are taking up the worst face of counterrevolutionaries, of anti-Bolivarians.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, President Maduro spoke about the same anti-Venezuela left. “It is a regional left that intends to question our people, our revolutionary model, our independent and sovereign path,” he said in a televised phone call with PSUV vice president, Diosdado Cabello, on the latter’s TV show Con El Mazo Dando.

During the same phone call, the president requested Diosdado Cabello to invite progressive leaders from Latin America and North America to the PSUV Congress to be held on March 5, to discuss among other things these attacks by the so-called left against Chavismo.

“We are going head-on in the defense of Venezuela—if anyone messes with us, they must prepare for our response and our offensive,” added the Venezuelan president without naming anyone in particular. Many news outlets in Latin America aired Maduro’s comments and speculated that it was directed at Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, who in recent days has made statements questioning the Bolivian Revolution, although this is nothing new coming from him.

Other media outlets pointed at the Chilean president elect, Gabriel Boric, who gave an interview to the UK propaganda outlet BBC a few weeks ago, in which he claimed that he did not find anything relevant in Nicaragua, and claimed that the massive migration of Venezuelans in recent years is an evidence of the failure of Chavismo. Boric did not spare a moment to ponder the all-encompassing and devastating effects of the diplomatic, financial, economic and political blockade launched against Venezuela by the United States, Canada and the European Union, since 2015.

Some media outlets also opined that the Peruvian President Pedro Castillo could possibly be at the receiving end of President Maduro’s comments. However, many analysts in Venezuela do not see it that way because, despite Castillo’s many flaws, he has resumed diplomatic relations with Venezuela and taken his country out of the Lima Group, in spite of the permanent state of siege that the Peruvian president is facing ever since he took office in July last year.

On the other hand, Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric, in a recent interview with an Uruguayan news outlet, repeated his attacks against Nicaragua and Venezuela, and again called the Bolivarian model a failure. However, social and political sectors of his own country have questioned him because he included several representatives of the Chilean right in his cabinet.

A case in point is his foreign affairs minister appointee, Antonia Urrejola, former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and former member of the team of the previous secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS). She is also close to the current Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, who was an active promoter of the 2018 coup attempt in Nicaragua and the 2019 coup in Bolivia.

President Maduro warned that Venezuela will respond and promote a counter-offensive against those who mess with the country and keep repeating the same Washington-made scripts to justify and create ground for an illegal and criminal attack against the Venezuelan people. The blockade has already been denounced by the Venezuelan government as a crime against humanity in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at a working meeting this Thursday, February 10. Photo: VTV

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez Espinoza

