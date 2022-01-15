President Maduro: The Only Authority that Can Appoint Supreme Court Magistrates is the National Assembly

At the Simón Bolívar room of the Miraflores Palace, President Maduro pointed out that Venezuela is not like the United States where the president appoints the magistrates, and the magistrates hold their posts for life. “Here [in Venezuela] the president has no say in the nomination, evaluation and appointment of the Supreme Court magistrates,” he stated.

“The National Assembly and the Venezuelan people have all the say,” he declared. “It is up to you [the AN and the people] to appoint the new magistrates in the great judicial reform that you are carrying out.”

The president called on the people of Venezuela, all its jurists and all its universities to get involved in the necessary refoundation of the country’s entire justice system.