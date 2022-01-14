President Maduro Holds Meeting with New Governor of Barinas

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Thursday, January 13, with the elected governor of Barinas, Sergio Garrido, a far right opposition politician.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, less that 72 hours after the re-run elections, where the opposition candidate of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) party defeated former minister of foreign affairs, Jorge Arreaza.

Garrido was elected as the new governor of Barinas last Sunday, January 9, with more than 56% of the votes.

Aquí las imágenes del encuentro del Presidente @NicolasMaduro con el gobernador electo del estado Barinas Sergio Garrido. Ante cualquier diferencia política debe prevalecer la institucionalidad y el país #PuebloEnUnidadPatriotica pic.twitter.com/mkZ1sKjeeW — Julio Riobó VTV (@JRioboVTV) January 13, 2022

In the wake of the regional and municipal elections which took place on November 21, 2021, similar meetings were held by the Venezuelan head of state with all of the recently elected governors, regardless of the political group to which they belong. President Maduro chose to meet individually with the novel opposition governors, while a group meeting was held with the new Chavista governors.

Recently, the Venezuelan President announced that in the next few days he will convene the Federal Council of Government, a top constitutional body designed to build public policies at the territorial level, incorporating not only the traditional branches and levels of government but also the Communal Branch (Power), which encompasses communal councils and communes.

“I will convene the Federal Council of Government in order to approve projects for governors and mayors. We will work together,” President Maduro said.

Featured image: Governor Garrido and Maduro meeting in Miraflores. Photo: Prensa Presidencial.



(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune Content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

