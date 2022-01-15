Venezuela Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Sovereignty and Constitution

On Friday, January 14, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia informed that he spoke, via telephone, with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, to express Venezuela’s solidarity and support for the Kazakh Constitution.

“We spoke, via telephone, with the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, to whom we have expressed, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people, all our solidarity and support in defense of Kazakh sovereignty and Constitution,” Plasencia wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, January 13, Russian-led troops of the regional multilateral military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began their withdrawal from Kazakhstan, where they had been deployed last week to restore order during the protests and unrest that marked a turning point in Kazakhstan.

Last week, Kazakhstan was the scene of unprecedented riots that had not been seen since its separation from the former USSR in 1991. These riots caused dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. At least 12,000 people were detained.

In another Twitter post, Minister Plasencia informed that he had also had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Somalia, Abdisaid Muse Ali. The call “focused on strengthening bilateral dialogue and multilateral cooperation,” he wrote. “We are also exploring various options for establishing alliances in economic matters.”

